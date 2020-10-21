Hilliard using $300,000 of CARES Act money to help small businesses survive

Business owners can apply for and receive $5,000 to help with expenses.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard’s City Council is setting aside $300,000 to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The money comes from the CARES Act and will allow business owners to apply for and be rewarded $5,000 to help with expenses. The program is managed in partnership with the Hilliard Development Corporation.

As of Monday morning, 20 businesses applied for the grant and three business were handed checks. Self-Made Training Facility owner Daniel Wesley said the reopening of his gym following the shutdown was the most expensive part of the year for him.

“We had to buy a decent amount of extra equipment so the touching and the surface time on the equipment [was less] and everyone would have enough equipment for their clients,” Wesley said.

Former small business owner and now Economic Development Administrator for the city of Hilliard Angela Zody said the city is trying to ensure there’s a future for local places following the pandemic.