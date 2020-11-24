Hilliard parents preparing for students to return to online learning

The Hilliard City School District said students could return to full online learning if Franklin County stays 'purple' in the state's COVID-19 advisory system.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Hilliard parents are preparing their families for the return to full online learning following Franklin County’s spike in COVID cases last week.

The Hilliard City School District announced students could return to full online learning as soon as Nov. 30 if Franklin County stays purple.

If the county drops back to red, the school district plans to keep students in a hybrid learning model.

“I am not hopeful that we will stay in hybrid,” said Julie Watson.

Watson is the mother of two Hilliard students and one Dublin student. She said the hybrid learning plan provides the best balance for her family, but she knows the district must decided to do what is safest.

“I think we will probably be going to e-learning and it will be a pit in my stomach when they make that announcement, but obviously I want safety to be considered first. So, you can’t say this is the right or wrong decision,” Watson said.

As a full-time working parent, she and her husband do their best to answer questions when their children are learning from home.

Watson said she sometimes feels she can’t provide her children with the best answers or the time they need to be successful.

“We don’t have the structure that a school day has and that makes it hard for them to focus," Watson said.

To prepare for any change that could come, she and neighbors within her COVID-19 pod are forming small study groups for their kids to learn and hold each other accountable.

“If you put two or more third-graders together, they often keep themselves on track a little bit better, that’s been helpful," Watson said.