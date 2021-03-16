Higher pollen days linked to increase chance of contracting COVID-19

A study with data from 31 countries shows high pollen count days may increase susceptibility to COVID-19.

Days with a higher pollen count may be linked to an increased chance of contracting COVID-19, according to a study in the March edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Pollen is not to blame for getting COVID-19, the study suggests airborne pollen could make people susceptible to respiratory viral infections.

“If someone has high risk of covid, or if someone really wants to prevent COVID then look at the pollen count every day,” said Dr. Anup Kanodia, a doctor of family medicine at OhioHealth, a Clinical Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University and founder of KanodiaMD. “If the pollen count is high than that’s the better day to stay in. That’s a better day not to do your gardening or wash your car. Because it doesn’t even matter if you have an allergy to pollen or not everyone is affected .”

The study found pollen, and sometimes humidity and temperature, on average, increased infection rates up to 44%.

“When we are having higher pollen that’s getting into our body,” said Kanodia. “It might even cause a low level of an [allergy], so having that is lowering the immune system so then you become more susceptible to catch COVID-19.