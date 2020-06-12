Heath athletic director dies from COVID-19 complications

HEATH, Ohio — Heath City Schools athletic director, Ellis Booth, has died from COVID-19 complications, Heath High School principal Kat Fields confirmed.
The Newark Advocate reports Booth, 56, died Saturday at Licking Memorial Hospital after being there for a little more than a week.
"He was like a father figure. He was one hell of an AD, and one hell of a person," Heath City Schools superintendent Trevor Thomas told the paper.
Booth started in Heath in 2001 as the assistant high school principal and athletic director.
He then served as principal for 10 years before taking the athletic director post again in 2016.
Booth went to high school in West Virginia before graduating from the Ohio State University and earned his master's degree at Ashland University.
"Ellis was a father, coach, administrator, teacher, mentor, and friend to so many people. Heath lost a great Bulldog today," the Heath football team's account posted on Twitter.
Several other schools offered their condolences as well.