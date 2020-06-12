Heath athletic director dies from COVID-19 complications

Ellis Booth died on Saturday. He was 56 years old.

HEATH, Ohio — Heath City Schools athletic director, Ellis Booth, has died from COVID-19 complications, Heath High School principal Kat Fields confirmed.

The Newark Advocate reports Booth, 56, died Saturday at Licking Memorial Hospital after being there for a little more than a week.

"He was like a father figure. He was one hell of an AD, and one hell of a person," Heath City Schools superintendent Trevor Thomas told the paper.

Booth started in Heath in 2001 as the assistant high school principal and athletic director.

He then served as principal for 10 years before taking the athletic director post again in 2016.

Booth went to high school in West Virginia before graduating from the Ohio State University and earned his master's degree at Ashland University.

"Ellis was a father, coach, administrator, teacher, mentor, and friend to so many people. Heath lost a great Bulldog today," the Heath football team's account posted on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Booth family and the entire Heath community. Ellis was a father, coach, administrator, teacher, mentor, and friend to so many people. Heath lost a great Bulldog today. Please send a thought and prayer for his family. — Heath Football (@HEATHHSFOOTBALL) December 5, 2020

Several other schools offered their condolences as well.

We are with the whole @HeathSports community. Today we are all Bulldogs.... We all lost a great man today. — Lakewood Athletics (@LWHSLancers) December 5, 2020

Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to @HeathSports and the family of their Athletic Director, Ellis Booth.



Coach Booth was an outstanding man and Athletic Administrator, and he will be incredibly missed. #BulldogStrong — New Albany Athletics (@napls_athletics) December 5, 2020

The Utica community would like express our deepest condolences to @HeathSports and the family of Mr Ellis Booth. He was a great ambassador for Heath and the Licking County League. You will be missed. — Utica Redskins (@UticaRedskins) December 5, 2020