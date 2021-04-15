Health officials hold briefing after Franklin County moved to Level 4 on state's COVID-19 advisory map

The briefing comes after the Ohio Department of Health moved Franklin County up to Level 4 (Purple) in the state's advisory system to track the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials are holding a briefing after Franklin County was moved to Level 4 (Purple) on the state's COVID-19 advisory map.

Over the last two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 2,821 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. ODH says Franklin County has 230 cases per 100,000 residents for the last two weeks which is higher than the state's average of 200 cases.

Franklin County Public Health released a statement after the county moved to Purple on the state's advisory system, saying while residents should continue their activities such as school and work, they must be cautious and urged them to get their vaccinations.

"Today's announcement is a call to action. It reminds us of the severity of COVID-19 and that the pandemic is far from over," said Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Dr. Andy Thomas with Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts are among the doctors expected to speak.

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources from ODH:

Ohio's central scheduling system: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov

All vaccine providers: vaccine.coronavirus.ohio.gov

More vaccine information: coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics

The State of Ohio is sponsoring 18 mass vaccination clinics. Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment at: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Additional details and opening dates can be found here.