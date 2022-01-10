Health insurance companies will cover at-home COVID-19 tests starting Saturday

The requirement was announced this week as part of the Biden administration’s effort to expand access to testing.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Healthcare insurance providers will be required to cover at-home rapid antigen tests for customers, according to a new rule announced by the Biden administration this week.

On January 15, private insurance will cover eight at-home COVID-19 for individuals and 32 tests for those with a family of four per month.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says the over-the-counter tests need to be FDA approved.

Here is how CMS is hoping it rolls out, there will be no cost at the purchase site, but if you end up paying, check with your insurance plans to see how you can submit a receipt for reimbursement.

If a plan or provider does not setup a process to offer no-cost at-home testing, then the provider or health insurance company are required to cover the entire amount, CMS says.

America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), a national association representing health insurance providers, commented on the announcement.

“Every day, more Americans are being diagnosed with COVID-19. From the beginning, health insurance providers have taken decisive action to cover the costs of tests to diagnose and treat COVID-19 – and we continue to do so,” said Matt Eyles, president and CEO of AHIP. “Health insurance providers will work as quickly as possible to implement this guidance in ways that limit consumer confusion and challenges. While there will likely be some hiccups in early days, we will work with the Administration to swiftly address issues as they arise.”