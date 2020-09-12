Health experts: Don’t stop wearing masks, even after vaccine

Health experts are ready for the big vaccine rollout, pending the FDA’s emergency authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The world has been waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine since the virus was first discovered. But health experts warn that it is not the solution to the pandemic.

“It’s going to be critically important for people to maintain those public health interventions until such time as we reach that herd immunity goal of 80 percent of the people - 70, 80 percent of the people - vaccinated and immune,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Many experts point to the swiss cheese model of pandemic defense. The idea is that no one method of defense can stand alone.

There always will be gaps, or holes, as in the case of swiss cheese. But the different methods are layered on top of one another, the overall defense is strengthened.

Plus, Dr. Thomas points out there is a social factor here, too.

“Unless you’re going to get a tattoo on your forehead that says ‘I’ve been vaccinated’, people don’t know whether you’re just not wearing a mask because you’re being irresponsible versus not wearing a mask because you’ve been vaccinated,” he said. “The group approach to this, where everyone is committing to protecting each other and protecting themselves, is really going to be imperative people don’t just stop wearing masks when they’ve been vaccinated.”

The news of two healthcare workers in the UK experience allergic reactions also has some calling into question the safety of the vaccines. But health experts say the clinical trials have been shown to be not only effective but also extremely safe.

So most people should expect side effects, which are very different than adverse effects.

“We all have to be prepared for that, and my understanding is that, with this vaccine, you do feel it,” said Columbus Public Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts. “Yes, you have a sore arm, you might have body aches for about 24 hours, you could have a slight headache, but it’s short-lived, and then you know that that means your body is building up the immune response to respond appropriately if it comes in contact with the virus in the future.”

Wexner Medical Center is already preparing for its Pfizer shipment. Pending the FDA approval, 9,750 doses will be shipped to Ohio, directly to 10 different hospitals. That means Wexner will receive 975.

Those will be distributed to the healthcare workers most at risk, especially those working directly with COVID-19 patients.

“People need to expect that they’re going to be asked to stay at the site where they received the vaccine for a period of time to monitor for any sort of allergic reaction, and people need to build that into their schedule so that they’re not looking to kind of get the shot and get in their car and be gone,” Dr. Thomas said.