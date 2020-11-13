Groveport Madison Schools to return to remote learning due to at least 40 COVID related absences

The school district said they anticipate to stay in remote learning until mid-January.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Groveport Madison Schools announced the district will return to a 100% remote learning model next Wednesday due to COVID-19 related absences, according to a release from the district.

The last day of in-person classes for Group B students is tomorrow, Nov. 13. The last day for Group A students is Nov. 18.

Superintendent Garilee Ogden said more than 40 staff members are either infected with COVID-19 or quarantined for an extended period of time due to exposure to the virus.

The release said schools are struggling to cover all of their in-person classes, even when using available substitute teachers.

"Despite our best efforts to prevent the spread in our schools, the impact of the COVID pandemic in central Ohio has significantly impacted our ability to safely and effectively maintain our operations and provide the high-quality educational programming that our students need and deserve," Ogden said.

The release said some teachers have had to work outside their area of expertise, such as having a middle school band director teaching a seventh-grade math class to cover unfilled absences.

The district expects the number of staff absences to increase over the next few weeks.

"Quite simply, I’m concerned that the quality of instruction we’re providing now is less than what it was when we were in a 100% remote learning mode,” Ogden said. “In just the last month alone one school has had more than 200 class periods covered by other teachers as a result of COVID-related absences.”

The district anticipates they will remain in a 100% remote learning until mid-January.

The district will reassess conditions within the area to determine if its safe and if the district will have the capacity to return to blended in-person classes.

The school district moved to a blended learning model on Oct. 19 when the district felt it was safe for them to return to in-person classes two days a week.