Grove City woman loses 3 family members to COVID-19

After losing three family members, she’s now helping others in the fight against the virus.

Kelly Conkey Billups grew up in a tight-knit family.

Her parents Judy and Lou lived in Madison County. Her brother David and his wife lived in Mahoning County.

When her mother was recovering from surgery, her brother and his wife came to visit in March.

They would spend 48 hours together and after that their worlds came apart.

“I don't want anybody else to live through the trauma that my family is experiencing,” Conkey said.

A few weeks after that family reunion, the virus started to tear apart the family.

"Monday morning my brother woke up about 1:30 in the morning not feeling well. By Wednesday he was in the ER. By Thursday he was on a ventilator,” she said.

The virus wasn't done yet.

“We found my dad passed out at his kitchen table on the 13th of March,” she said.

Her mother Judy was next.

“At one point, we had my brother on his ventilator three hours away, my mom my dad and my husband here in Grove City all on ventilators,” she said.

Her brother David would not survive.

“We lost him on the 29th of March and I think I spent the whole next day that God would come for my parents because had they survived this virus they never would have survived knowing I lost my brother, my only sibling,” she said.

Two days later more tragedy would follow.

“My parents both passed on the 31st within two hours of each other,” she said.

Conkey says tests would later show both her and her daughter had the virus.

“We tested positive for the antibodies and both my daughter and I both had the virus but had zero, zip symptoms,” she said.

It's because of those antibodies that she hopes she can help others survive the horrors she's lived through.

“We have very high antibodies and we're scheduled to donate again next week that's a way for us to be able to give back and try to help some of these folks who are fighting so critically to get better,” she said.

She says the sorrow of losing three family members has left her feeling isolated. She fears being around others.

“I'm talking to a traumatologist because that's what this is. I don't leave my house. I don't like to have people because you don't know. I don't take

comfort that I have antibodies because they don't know if you can get it again,” she said.

Conkey hopes by telling her story, others will take wearing a mask seriously.

“It's a very small inconvenience to mask up, but it's a long term battle to survive once you've gone through something like we have,” she says.