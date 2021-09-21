DeWine calls press conference Tuesday to discuss COVID-19, impact of delta variant on hospitals

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will join DeWine for the briefing, as well as leaders at hospitals throughout the state.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine will discuss COVID-19 and the impact the delta variant is having on Ohio hospitals during a press conference on Tuesday.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will join DeWine for the briefing, as well as leaders at hospitals throughout the state.

The briefing comes amid a recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of last Wednesday, the Ohio Hospital Association said COVID-19 hospitalizations are three-times higher than what was reported this same time last year.

Statewide, over 3,500 patients were battling COVID-19 in hospitals as of Wednesday, with more than 900 in the ICU. Almost 600 with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Health officials have consistently pointed to the delta variant as the reason for an increase in cases in recent months.

