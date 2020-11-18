Governor DeWine tours Ohio to discuss recent COVID-19 case spike, hospitalizations

DeWine is discussing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions in multiple cities.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is touring Ohio Wednesday to discuss the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

He is making six stops in Ohio on Wednesday, having already been in Cedarville, Toledo, Cleveland, Youngstown and Columbus.

He is making one more stop in Cincinnati.

DeWine is urging people to follow any stay-at-home advisories and wear masks.

DeWine's remarks in Toledo can be seen below.

He was joined by Dr. Brian Kaminski with ProMedica hospitals.

On Tuesday, the state said there were 6,794 newly confirmed cases and 360 hospitalizations.

DeWine also announced a 21-day curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. that starts Thursday.

The goal of the curfew is to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, DeWine said.