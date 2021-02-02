Gov. Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The DeWines received their first dose on Feb. 2 when they opened up to Ohioans age 70 and above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine received their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The couple received their shots from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County.

The DeWines received their first dose on Feb. 2 when they opened up to Ohioans age 70 and above.

Currently, any Ohioan age 65 and older can be vaccinated.

To learn more about Ohio's vaccination plan, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.