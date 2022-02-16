Gahanna-Jefferson Schools to end mask requirements for students, staff Thursday

The school district announced that the mask requirement will be lifted starting Feb. 17.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Masks will soon be optional for students in preschool to 12th grade at Gahanna-Jefferson Schools.

In a letter sent to families Wednesday, the school district announced that the mask requirement will be lifted starting Feb. 17.

In the letter, Superintendent Steve Barrett said masks have played a vital role in keeping students inside classrooms. However, leaders still encourage students and staff members to wear masks inside school buildings.

“Although our universal masking policy has been lifted, we recognized the role it has played in limiting the spread of COVID-19 in our schools, and we strongly encourage students and staff to continue to wear masks indoors,” Barrett wrote in the letter.

Students are still required to wear masks on all school buses and vans due to a federal mandate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.