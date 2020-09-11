Gahanna doctor says incentives should play a part in Biden's COVID-19 plan

“If I were on the task force, I would be working to incentivize compliance essentially,” Dr. Javidi said.

On Saturday, people all over the world took to the streets in celebration after news of projected win for the President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“I think we’re in for a lot of new cases, I think that people are tired of being held back from celebrating life, that’s understandable,” said Dr. Leila Javidi, a doctor at Family Physicians of Gahanna.

Dr. Javidi says there should be certain things that should be included in the Biden administration’s COVID-19 task force.

The task force plan includes seven points including ensuring that all Americans have access to free testing and provide more resources for schools, businesses, families and older Americans.

“If I were on the task force, I would be working to incentivize compliance essentially,” Dr. Javidi said.

She said there needs to be a lot of buy-ins from a personal standpoint and from a medical standpoint from employers.

“Let’s say some employer that has a lot of warehouse employees are not incentivized to essentially allow for their team members, for their employees, to quarantine when they’re exposed, to wait while they get a COVID test if they’re having symptoms and in the case and for those individuals who test positive for coronavirus, they have to go through hoops in order to keep their job,” Dr. Javidi said.

The president-elect also mentioned treatments and vaccines.

“I think a big thing also is going to be to increase transparency, especially in the pharmaceutical industry to demonstrate why a vaccine would be safe and effective, how is it possible we can get through these processes of determining safety and efficacy so quickly,” Dr. Javidi said.

The Biden-Harris administrational plans to make sure that, “politics play no role in determining the safety and efficacy of any vaccine.”