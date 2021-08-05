Franklin County Municipal Court will not follow CDC's recent eviction moratorium

Judge Ted Barrows said the moratorium wouldn’t be enforced based on last month’s 6th Circuit decision.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Municipal Court will not comply with the recent eviction moratorium order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC approved a new eviction order this week to temporarily halt evictions through Oct. 3 in counties with substantial and high levels of COVID-19 spread.

Judge Ted Barrows announced the decision to continue with evictions is based on a ruling from an appeals court last month.

In a statement released Thursday, Judge Barrows cited the July 23 ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati that found the CDC lacked authority for the national moratorium it imposed last year on most residential evictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Because of that ruling, courts in Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Tennessee are not bound by the latest moratorium, the release states.