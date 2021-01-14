Franklin County leaders announce plans for Phase 1B COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Franklin County is expecting to get roughly 11,000 doses next week, specifically for those in Phase 1B, which includes those ages 65 and older, among others.

Next week, some of the first members of the general public will get access to the COVID-19 vaccination.

That comes as part of the Phase 1B rollout, which includes members of the population-based solely on their ages, a departure from job-specific allocations.

“Now that we’re here talking about vaccination, it’s great to see kind of the light at the end of the tunnel, even though it still might be a little around the corner at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer for OSU Wexner Medical Center.

According to the Ohio Dept. of Health, Franklin County is set to get roughly 11,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, to be distributed among those in Phase 1B, laid out by the state.

Phase 1B will specifically include those below who choose to be vaccinated:

Ohioans, age 65 and up.

Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early onset medical disorders that make them particularly vulnerable. This includes cerebral palsy; spina bifida; congenital heart disease; type 1 diabetes; inherited metabolic disorders; severe neurological disorders. including epilepsy; severe genetic disorders, including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and Turner syndrome; severe lung disease, including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma; sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta thalassemia.

Adults/employees in all schools that want to go back, or to remain, educating in person.

Phase 1B Timing

Vaccinations in Phase 1B are expected to begin the week of January 19. Governor DeWine announced a tiered system for offering vaccinations to the estimated 2.2 million people who are eligible for the vaccine under this phase, beginning with those who are 80 or older. When a new age group begins, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group. It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available.

The week of Jan. 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

The week of Jan. 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

The week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

The week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Franklin County is set to have 72 different vaccination sites, set up by a variety of healthcare providers, including Columbus Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, the four major hospital systems and some pharmacies, including Kroger and Giant Eagle.

CPH is expected to get roughly 600 doses; FCPH is set to get roughly 500.

“I urge everyone to really be patient,” said Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “As I told you, we are receiving 600 doses of the vaccine. I know that is a small number, and I’m certain that we will run out of those doses very quickly, so be patient with us all as we roll this process. We want to make sure that those who want the vaccine and those who are eligible for the vaccine have an opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Each provider is setting up ways for those interested to make appointments, either by phone or by online.

Columbus Public Health

Celeste Center, 717 E 17th Ave. – BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (no walk-ins)

Appointments will be made for Monday, January 18 through Saturday, January 23 – pending vaccine availability

Scheduling will open at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 15 by telephone only

Hotline and vaccination registration: (614) 645-1519 (open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday)

Franklin County Public Health

Wednesday, January 20th – BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (no walk-ins)

1700 Morse Road, Columbus, 43229

Scheduling will open at Noon on Friday, January 15th and will be available online or by phone

Hotline – (614) 525-5225 (open Noon-4pm Friday)

Website - https://bit.ly/vax2normal

Dr. Roberts pointed out that the biggest challenge right now is the supply. She does anticipate this first round of doses running out very quickly. Meanwhile, there will still be opportunities for those in Phase 1A to get vaccinations. And there will be shipments specifically designed for groups needed second doses.

But, next week, the focus will be on the older population.

“We are not done vaccinating Phase 1A,” Dr. Roberts said. “We still have many individuals who are eligible under Phase 1A and have not been vaccinated, so we will continue to vaccinate that group. I can assure the public that the 600 doses that we’re getting next week for Phase 1B will go into the arms of those who are 80 and older, so we will be doing Phase 1B and Phase 1A simultaneously as long as vaccine supply is there.”

OSU Wexner Medical Center is setting up its vaccine clinic at The Schottenstein Center. But officials there want to remind everyone that the setup there is for appointments only. The easiest way to sign up is via MyChart or online.