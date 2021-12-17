Franklin County health departments giving away free COVID-19 test kits Saturday

Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are holding distributions events in an effort to encourage people to get tested.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two health departments in Franklin County are giving away free at-home COVID-19 test kits ahead of holiday gatherings.

Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are holding distributions events in an effort to encourage people to get tested before gathering with family and friends.

CPH will hand out test kits Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Fire Training Academy, located at 3639 Parsons Avenue.

Franklin County Public Health is giving away free test kits on Monday from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. at Mid-Ohio Food Collective, located at 3960 Brookham Drive in Grove City.

People can also receive test kits at the following locations:

Grandview: 1515 Goodale Boulevard

Jackson Township: 3650 Hoover Road

Mifflin Township: 2459 Agler Road, 475 Rocky Fork Boulevard, 501 Beecher Road, 422 McCutcheon Road

Truro Township: 6900 E Main Street

Upper Arlington: 3861 Reed Road

Westerville: 400 W Main Street

CPH Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said while cases are rising at an alarming rate, every tool must be utilized to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The safest way to celebrate the holidays is to gather with family and friends who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Testing before you gather adds another protective layer that will help keep people at greater risk of serious illness and those too young to get vaccinated safer,” Roberts said.