Franklin County has most coronavirus cases in kids under 18, new tracking system shows

According to a new tracking system from the Ohio Department of Health, Franklin County has the most COVID-19 cases for children under 18.

The new dashboard includes information on cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Gov. Mike DeWine said the tool was created in consultation with Ohio Children's Hospital Association.

As of Sept. 17, Franklin County has 1,995 cases for children under 18. That is nearly double the cases of Hamilton County, which is second with 1,012 cases.

A total of 9,040 cases have been reported with 223 hospitalizations and one death.

The governor also announced another dashboard that tracks cases reported to schools by parents/guardians and staff.