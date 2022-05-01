'Flurona': What to know about the co-infection of influenza and COVID-19

One doctor said it's not common to get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, but it can happen.

NORFOLK, Va. — COVID-19 cases continue to soar as omicron surges and the flu is making a comeback after an unusually quiet year in 2020.

Now, "flurona" is popping up around the world. First in Israel and now in Southern California. But what is it and how concerned should you be?

Hospitals around the country are already dealing with an influx of COVID-19 and flu patients.

"We have almost 100 folks within our system now related to COVID. We also have some people in the hospital with some flu-related issues," said Dr. Thomas Kayrouz, chief medical officer and president of Riverside Health System.

But now, cases of "flurona" have everyone talking.

"‘Flurona’ is this catchphrase or word for a concurrent infection with both flu influenza A or B and coronavirus," said Kayrouz.

The first documented case was in an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel whose symptoms were mild.

However, Kayrouz said that it's most likely not the only case of the dual infection because of the fairly severe flu season this year.

"There have been folks since the fall and even early winter last year and now into this year who likely have had coinfections," he said. "That is the new risk, in addition to omicron."

He said the symptoms of having both infections at once seem to remain the same as just having the flu or COVID-19.

He said it’s not common to have both at once, but it can happen because both viruses are spreading through the community.

"It’s not common, but it can happen because both are out there," he said. "I do not think this is gonna be a huge issue where we’re gonna get folks with both infections. I think it’s mostly going to be one or the other and there’s gonna be a small percentage of folks who are unfortunate enough to contract both."

Kayrouz said the best way to avoid getting COVID-19, the flu, or even "flurona" is still to follow those mitigation strategies we’ve been talking about from the beginning. Wash your hands, mask up, avoid large crowds and get vaccinated.