First-year students at Capital University law school move to remote learning after COVID-19 outbreak

The university says the exposure supports the move to remote learning starting on Friday and it will last until Sept. 17.

BEXLEY, Ohio — First-year students at Capital University's law school are being moved to remote learning after an outbreak of COVID-19, according to the university.

The university said a few students have tested positive and after performing contact tracing, approximately 10% of the first-year students in section A and other first-year students were placed on heightened protocols.

From Sept. 3 to Sept 6., the university is requesting all first-year students to not come into the building so the university's COVID-19 response team can complete its contact tracing and notify students.

In an email, the university reiterated its requirement for students to be vaccinated by the end of the fall semester.

"Unfortunately, this outbreak once again demonstrates the need for, and importance of, vaccination and mask policies to address and control the virus. The Law School student population's current vaccination rate of approximately 60% which is not where we need to be," said Reynaldo Valencia, Dean and Professor at Capital University Law School.