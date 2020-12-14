COVID-19 vaccine given to health care workers at Ohio State

The vaccine, from Pfizer, was delivered before 9 a.m. and the hospital said the first shots were given at 10:47 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first round of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio was administered to health care workers Monday morning at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

A hospital spokesperson said the vaccine was first given to six people at once on a countdown.

We are so excited to have administered the first round of #COVID19 vaccines at #OSUWexMed at 10:47 this morning. #InThisTogetherOhio #TogetherAsBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/VAz3MlJ5EB — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center 😷 (@OSUWexMed) December 14, 2020

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said of the vaccine, "It starts the process of the end. We know the end is a long way off but the end now is in sight and it’s a great deal of excitement here."

A vaccine shipment was also delivered to the University of Cincinnati on Monday and health care workers there received the vaccine not long after the delivery.

Katie Walz, RN, in the cardiovascular ICU at UC Medical Center, was our first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccine. We are administering our first vaccines to staff on the frontlines of COVID-19 to help keep them safe so they can continue to provide world-class care. pic.twitter.com/0FtVp9NwGm — UC Health (@uc_health) December 14, 2020

Emergency medical responders, health care workers and others caring for COVID-19 patients will be the to first receive Ohio's initial doses of the vaccine.