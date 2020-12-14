COVID-19 vaccine given to health care workers at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first round of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio was administered to health care workers Monday morning at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
The vaccine, from Pfizer, was delivered before 9 a.m. and the hospital said the first shots were given at 10:47 a.m.
A hospital spokesperson said the vaccine was first given to six people at once on a countdown.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said of the vaccine, "It starts the process of the end. We know the end is a long way off but the end now is in sight and it’s a great deal of excitement here."
A vaccine shipment was also delivered to the University of Cincinnati on Monday and health care workers there received the vaccine not long after the delivery.
Emergency medical responders, health care workers and others caring for COVID-19 patients will be the to first receive Ohio's initial doses of the vaccine.
Vulnerable people who live together and those who care for them, such as nursing home and assisted facility residents and staffers, will be next.