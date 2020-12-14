First batch of COVID-19 vaccine expected to be delivered to Ohio on Monday

A spokesperson for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said the hospital anticipates the vaccine will be delivered Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be delivered to Ohio on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said the hospital anticipates the vaccine will be delivered Monday morning.

Other states are expecting shipments on Monday as well.

Emergency medical responders, health care workers and others caring for COVID-19 patients will be the to first receive Ohio's initial doses of the vaccine.

Vulnerable people who live together and those who care for them, such as nursing home and assisted facility residents and staffers, will be next.

Gov. DeWine said last week of the 98,000 Pfizer doses, more than 9,700 will go to hospitals, and more than 88,000 will go to Walgreen and CVS stores for distribution in group settings.

The 201,000 Moderna doses due by Dec. 22 will go to 98 hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients, and the state's 108 public health departments for distribution to emergency medical responders and home health care aids.

On the same day, an additional 123,000 Pfizer doses will go to Walgreen and CVS.

The last shipment this year will go out a few days later, with tentatively 148,000 from Pfizer and 89,000 from Moderna.