Find the Good: Remembering how Ohio businesses helped out during pandemic

At a time when everywhere you looked you saw a need is when these businesses took the time to remind us all of the good.

At a time when all you could do was put on your best smile and push on. This was their time to remind us all of the good.

Adam Hines and High Bank Distillery used the pandemic shut down to start raising a different kind of spirit.

“Not everybody has a distillery that they could flip and start making hand sanitizer,” Hines said. “We had that ability to.”

In two months, High Bank produced 1,200 gallons or 25,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. It donated a majority of it to nursing homes, fire and police stations.

“We just felt like that’s what we should be doing,” he said.

High Bank sold the remaining bottles to the public. Hines says socially distant lines stretched 300 yards outside the business every morning. It was a big help to a business that took a 90 percent revenue hit.

“As people were coming to get hand sanitizer, they realized we were open for food, they realized they could grab a bottle of spirits or something like that on the way out,” Hines said. “The community was awesome.”

This next idea came from, what she calls, being selfish.

“It came from a place of fear and panic, initially,” Dr. Laurie Hommema said.

Dr. Hommema is the medical director of Provider and Associate Well-Being with OhioHealth. Her husband Kevin is a principal research scientist at Battelle.

Facing the news of limited PPE at work she talked with him and shortly after the two brought an idea to OhioHealth and Battelle; technology to clean and reuse N95 masks.

“It’s millions,” Kevin said. “It’s been millions over the past 12 months.”

OhioHealth says 48 sites were set up around the country to clean more than five million masks. As the supply chain recovers the program is now set to end by the end of March 2021.

Days before the government shut down, IC3D’s phones were ringing. Nurses, anesthesiologists and medical professionals were asking for PPE. The business, which specializes in 3D printing, came up with a new design for a face shield that was approved in three days then was uploaded free for the taking to anyone with a 3D printer.

“And we said, hey, here’s the design, if you can print this and drop it off at our facility we’ll assemble it and we’ll push it out,” IC3D owner Kimberly Gibson said. “And that’s what happened.”

275 volunteers and IC3D produced 60,000 face shields. In the state of Ohio 44,000 face shields were given to schools, hospitals and nursing homes.

“Just about anywhere you could imagine,” Gibson said.

“I really see the future being all of those industries stepping in and stepping up to make sure that we never get caught flat-footed like this again,” Gibson said.

“It was really an incredible part, I think, of this past year is what people could accomplish when we kind of set aside our natural tendencies to keep the silos up and the barriers in place and kind of the bureaucracy that exists and just do what was right,” Dr. Hommema said.