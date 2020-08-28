Franklin County Public Health says schools should consider hybrid learning in new recommendations

Officials also recommended that school districts continue to offer virtual learning.

Franklin County Public Health is recommending schools to consider using a hybrid or blended learning model as COVID-19 community conditions have improved in recent weeks.

Officials said they would update its recommendations if the follow factors improved:

Decline in cases - ideally four weeks

Positivity rate below 10% but preferably closer to 5%

Improvement in the risk level as defined by the state advisory system

FCPH said there has been an improvement in all three of these factors.

Cases in their jurisdiction have declined to less than 50 per day and the positivity rate is between 5-6%.

Lastly, Franklin County was downgraded to a Level 2 in the state's Public Health Advisory System on Thursday. It has been at Level 3 since the system was introduced in early July.

As a result, FCPH issued the recommendation of hybrid learning where schools would have some in-person classes.

"We understand from a public health perspective, the importance of in-person learning not only for the obvious educational benefits, but also the social and emotional well-being of students, their safety, nutrition and other support needs."

Officials also recommended that school districts continue to offer virtual learning for vulnerable students or parents who prefer their child to attend school remotely.