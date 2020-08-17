Family struggles to get necessary blood donations due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has cancelled a lot, including blood drives; one local family says their loved one’s health depends on the community’s help with donations.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now more than ever, Lorie Abdul said her family is leaning on each other for support. Her sister Lisa, 30, is in the ICU at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

At 10-years-old, Lisa was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder: Idiopathic/Immuno Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP)

“It’s a condition where her own body destroys her platelets, it mistakes them for foreign invaders and creates antibodies against them and through that destruction she then has lower platelet count which leads to bruising, bleeding, and even inflammation so she always had joint pain and a lot of headaches,” Abdul said.

She said the normal count of platelets in the body is 150,000 to 400,000 platelets per micro-liter of blood.

“So when you think about it you actually have 5 liters of blood in your body, so you really have trillions of these platelets floating in your body and they are essential for clotting, so anytime you get a paper cut or you bump into something, these cells are sent to that area to kind of patch it up and make sure you don’t continue to bleed,” Abdul said.

However, she said Lisa’s platelet count has never been close to that range.

“The last year, she had consistently been under 10,000, sometimes 5,000,” Abdul said.

Earlier this month, Lisa had to go back into the hospital because of bleeding and pressure in her brain. Abdul said she had a hemorrhagic stroke.

“The neurosurgeon presented it as we can either wait to see if the swelling goes down but it’s getting worse and it’s already herniated and there’s the potential to touch her brain stem and if that occurs she will be brain dead or we can take the risk of doing the brain surgery to where they remove a piece of the skull to give room for swelling and if lucky insert a drain so that they can begin to remove that fluid and blood that’s been sitting in the brain causing that pressure,” Abdul said.

She had brain surgery and Abdul said it was only possible due to blood and platelet donations.

“By the grace of God she did not continue to bleed any further and so now she is healing from that process, so not only are we making sure she is still Lisa from a neurological standpoint but we’re also combating this bleed aspect with the platelets; To prevent a re-bleed in that position of her brain, these platelets are essential and blood is essential for her survival and she can continue to get better,” Abdul said.

She said, however, the issue is that COVID-19 has made a lot of the donating process different and a challenge.

“Versiti, the company that provides these blood products to OSU, has had over 4,000 blood drives canceled due to COVID so with those canceled you’re not only hindering current blood supply but for someone like Lisa who is using up a good portion of the supply how do we replenish that so she continues to get the help and support she needs and then others as well that need it,” Abdul said.

Abdul said she feels that even with companies taking a lot of precautions and setting up safety protocols, people are scared of the virus. She also said it’s not easy to set up drives during a pandemic.

“You’ve got to find a location, you’ve got to get people on board, you’ve got to have a recruitment period so and the other piece of that is getting the word out,” Abdul said.

There is also a difference between the blood donation process and the platelet donation process. She said there is a lot more that goes into the requirements and testing for platelets.

“Regular blood donation is essential and through that, there is a process that they can pull platelets from that whole blood source, but it is a lot easier if you can donate platelets directly; platelets only survive for 5 days outside of the body so that include donation, transport, testing and processing and actual delivery to the patient,” Abdul said.

She said those who can donate platelets have to have a high platelet count, around the 150,000 to 400,000 range.

“There’s also the HLA factor, HLA is a protein that exists on your white blood cells and when each person kind of has a different HLA profile, so if you don’t match HLA’s or you don’t make sure the HLA’s don’t line up the way they need to, there can be an immune response and that’s exactly what we don’t want for Lisa,” Abdul said.

She said there’s a lot to this, it’s been stressful and overwhelming.

Abdul said even through all of this, Lisa’s 13-year-old son is staying hopeful that his mother is going to get better and come back home.

“He’s been the strongest of all of this, since day one he has made it very clear that his mother will be better, she will be home and he’s been our rock, so with that you know he’s still had a few moments of weakness,” Abdul said.

As far as next steps, she said they hope that the swelling will go down, she shows neurological progress and gets more donations in order to replace that part of the skull. She said their goal is for her to have another surgery that will help her body stop destroying the platelets.

A spokesperson for Versiti said they are in need of donors and partnerships that will continue to help with locations.

There are drives that will be coming up in the next few weeks that can be found on their website at https://www.versiti.org/ohio

Abdul sent 10TV links to drives that are set up in Lisa’s name as well as a petition for more drives: