Family & pharmacy: Ohio siblings work alongside each other on the frontlines to fight COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than three million people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two of those people who administer the shots are Hannah Rummer, PharmD and Nick Reid. They are siblings who both work for CVS.

Hannah is a district leader while Nick is a pharmacy intern.

Their path to the profession wasn't the same, but they both have the passion.

"My mom's mom was going through cancer treatments and a pharmacist helped her. As a 13-14 year-old, that had a big impact on me," Rummer said.

Meanwhile, her brother made a last-minute decision to pursue pharmacy.

"I wanted to help people out. I really wanted to be engaged with people and my sister told me, 'You know, maybe you should go into pharmacy?' And the rest is history for me," Reid said.

The pair have worked alongside each other at vaccine clinics during the pandemic.

"She's my unofficial boss," Reid said with a chuckle. "She was the reason why I got into pharmacy. So to be able to actually do that thing that she inspired me to do with her and actively make a difference, that's really cool for me."

"I used to do all the talking for him. Now, to see him in these professional environments, and really be able to be at these clinics together, we just mesh together," Rummer added.

Despite their six-year age difference, the duo is close. They shared a special moment when they returned home to Upper Sandusky to provide vaccinations at a nursing facility that cared for their late grandmother.

"It brought it really full circle," Rummer said. "Not only we were able to impact others across Ohio and impact so many different lives for so many different people, but we could impact our own hometown."

Both brother and sister agree that it's an honor to help protect people from the virus that has taken such a toll.

"We are so excited to really deliver this vaccine. The excitement on our team, the excitement on our end, is almost more than the people who are receiving it," Rummer said.

They hope people will do what they can to protect themselves and others, continuing to wear a mask, social distance, wash their hands, and get their shot.

"I would just stress patience. There's definitely light at the end of the tunnel," Reid said.

Rummer added, "As a pharmacist, I believe in the science behind the vaccine and I encourage others to get it."

Upon graduation from the University of Findlay in May, Reid said he has a full-time job waiting for him at CVS.