Families preparing for Thanksgiving, having to cancel or adjust plans

While some families are canceling Thanksgiving plans or virtually hosting dinner, others will gather with friends and family.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving - a time when families normally gather and give thanks.

“This is a time where families, the holidays are a time where families get to express their love towards one another and sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal is the number one thing,” Nicole Carter said.

During any other year, that could be done in a larger group.

“With everything going on, we have to take precautions. We have no other choice,” Todd Nelson said.

Many people are having to make tough sacrifices like canceling their traditions in order to keep everyone healthy.

Nelson is one of those people.

“I look forward to see my brother, sister-in-law and two nieces on Thanksgiving, so it’s going to be tough not seeing them and staying home,” Nelson said.

Carter, her son, daughter and husband are changing plans this year.

They are used to having a large celebration, but will be seeing family virtually instead.

“We have a plan for a virtual family gathering. We have family from Indianapolis, Columbus and various locations,” Carter said.

It’s still not the same.

“I have a son with autism and he does not understand the pandemic,” Carter said.

She said he’s used to routine.

“Our routine is usually jump in the car and go see friends and family,” Carter said.

People everywhere are feeling a range of emotions this week.

“Heartbreaking. It’s just heartbreaking in so many ways,” Carter said.

For Julianne Moore, they’re continuing on. She’ll be with her parents, son and daughter-in-law and two-year-old grandson.

“There’s obviously that concern, that thing hanging over everybody, but we’re going to do it,” Moore said.

She said she has been seeing many of them for the past weeks and they all feel comfortable with this decision.

There’s difficult decisions to make this holiday season.

Family time is crucial for a lot of people, especially this year.

“My folks I know are really lonely. We see and check in with them,” Moore said.

Families are trying to make the best out of this situation.

“You’re not by yourself. The whole world is experiencing what we’re going through, and when you understand this is a global situation, this is a time to educate. This is a time to elevate and this is the time to encourage one another, and this is the time to reflect in a positive way,” Carter said.

Try to remember what there is to be thankful for.