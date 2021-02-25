Fairfield County woman with MS beats COVID after 91 days in hospital

Phyllis Hunt, 70, said at first, she thought she had allergies but then she got tested.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Fairfield County woman is back home after battling COVID-19 in the hospital for months.

Phyllis Hunt, 70, said at first, she thought she had allergies but then she got tested. Sure enough, Hunt, who is diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS), had COVID-19.

"You feel so hopeless and helpless," she said. "I've never been so sick in my whole life."

Hunt said she ended up spending 91 days in the hospital. She said she was transferred from Hocking Valley Community Hospital to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and back again.

"I got wonderful care at both hospitals," Hunt said. "I prayed a lot and the Lord listened to me and answered my prayers."

On Feb. 5, Hunt was released from Hocking Valley Community Hospital. Staff cheered and threw confetti as they wheeled her down the halls to head back home. The hospital posted the special sendoff to Facebook.

"I was overwhelmed," Hunt said. "I was telling all of them, 'Thank you for your care' and everything. Finally, the director of the nurses ... came to me and said, 'What are you doing to my nurses and my aides, they're all crying out here' ... I love all these people. They are doing a service for me that I can never repay them for. It's just that priceless."

Hunt said she will celebrate Christmas with her family this weekend to make up for what she missed. She said she hopes her story will serve as a reminder there is hope.

"There's always hope. Even that tiny, little seed, latch onto it," she said.

Hunt will continue with physical therapy but said she is getting better each day.