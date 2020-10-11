Fairfield County hospital dealing with COVID-19 surge

Fairfield County Commissioner Steve Davis said controlling the spread of COVID-19 is not a federal or a state issue.

LANCASTER, Ohio — Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster said it is over run with COVID-19 patients.

“They had planned for 20 COVID-19 bed and they were at 21 patients. They were working on plans to expand that to 24 beds,” said Fairfield County Commissioner Steve Davis.

Davis said positivity rates in the county have gone from 4% or 5% to beyond 20%

“These numbers are way worse March and April and if we go through November and December with the same mentality that we went through July and August we are going to bury a lot of people,” Davis said.

On Tuesday the county reported 3,595 cases. On Friday it had 3,334. That's a jump of 261 cases.

As of last week, Fairfield County had 340 cases per 100,000 people. In comparison Franklin County has 267 cases per 100,000.

County leaders are worried what the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday's will bring.

The county can shift patients to Columbus area hospitals as part of its surge plan, but that only adds more pressure to other hospitals that have already seen their hospitalization rise.

“The situation is dire, this isn't the federal government's problem. It's not the state's problem. We got the ball on this one and we're going to need to do this ourselves,” Davis said.

Davis said the county will begin a media campaign to encourage people not to have large gatherings and wear their masks.

He said if that doesn't work to slow the spread, there's not much else that can be done until a vaccine arrives.

“If we don't everything possible right now, right this minute then a number of people aren't going to make it to that new day with that vaccine,” Davis said.

It’s not the only rural county dealing with high community spread. On Tuesday, Knox County Public health issued new health care orders.

Knox County Health Commissioner Julie Miller said, effective immediately, the new restrictions will limit gatherings of any size, recommend that people who can work from home, and orders businesses to enforce mandatory mask wearing by employees and customers.

“In just the first 10 days of November, Knox County has recorded more than 200 positive cases of COVID-19, which is more than the total recorded in October and four times the total recorded in September," said Miller. "There are 25 cases that are hospitalized, which is triple the number hospitalized last week. Additionally, Knox Public Health has directed closure of a preschool due to several infected staff and students."

Miller said with the rise in positive cases it was necessary to issue the increased risk advisory to stop the spread of COVID-19.