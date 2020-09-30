Expecting mothers suffer unique stress during COVID-19

This year, women who area expecting probably didn’t expect to go through it during a pandemic.

“Oh, absolutely nothing,” Marissa Altimari said.

Altimari gave birth to her son, Riley on Sept. 4.

Appointments and check-ups were different because of COVID-19 safety precautions.

“They had changed their visitor policy so that spouses could not come to the appointments,” Altimari said.

She said her husband was only able to go to one.

“It just felt weird and it felt like I was doing it alone even though my husband was here at home supporting me and he was excited. The fact that he couldn’t physically like go there and talk to the caregivers and ask them questions and participate, it felt like I was a single mom honestly,” Altimari said.

Altimari and another woman, Krista Weston, both became a source of support to a stranger on Facebook.

“I saw a woman who posted her story about having a miscarriage during the pandemic and not being able to have her husband present,” Weston said.

Sadly, Weston and her husband, understand this heartbreak all too well. That is the reason why she said, she felt compelled to reach out.

"The wave of emotions are very overwhelming,” Weston said.

It may not be the same scenario, during a pandemic, but Weston had a miscarriage back in 2016.

“You don’t know how to process any of it and you literally feel like a part of you is slipping away,” Weston said.

She said she was alone in the room when she got the news because her husband had to stay home with their daughter.

Their daughter was napping and they were not able to find anyone to come to the house urgently, so she went to the hospital by herself.

Weston said it was stressful for both of them, she made sure to call him several times.

“Since I didn’t have my husband there, I didn’t know what to do,” Weston said.

She feels this topic, the conversations of miscarriages, aren’t talked about enough.

“I had no information, I didn’t know what was going to happen, I didn’t have any network because people just don’t talk about having miscarriages. I have done a very hard job of trying to be as open with my experience as possible with anyone I know that gets pregnant because I wish people would have been more vocal about experiences that they had been through so I would have had people to reach out to,” Weston said.

She now uses her story in hopes of helping provide comfort and healing to other families.

“Don’t bottle it in, don’t not talk about it, because when I didn’t talk about it, it put me in a very, very dark space,” Weston said.

Both women said there’s power through social media and helping others not feel alone.

“With the limitations, with the pandemic and having things shut down, and not being able to go to meetings or go to classes, we can comfort one another online and feel like wow, OK someone hears me, someone sees me and understands and has been there,” Altimari said.

We spoke with a local psychotherapist, Ruby Linhan Booth, LISW-S. For women who have had a miscarriage, she has some advice on how to heal.

“Be gentle with yourself, it’s not your fault, try not to judge or shame yourself, it’s OK to ask the important people in your life to help you with this,” Booth said.

She said there is no right or wrong way to feel.

“You might feel lots of different emotions, guilt, shame, fear, sadness, loneliness, emptiness, numbness, you might feel only a couple of emotions,” Booth said.

Another suggestion she said, is to continue leaning on others.

“Find others, partner, friends, family, a support group, who can grieve with you and let them help because dealing with loss is easier when you don’t feel alone.

Booth said this is extremely important since social connections have already been disrupted by COVID-19.

Another recommendation is finding something to do that helps with those overwhelming feelings.

“Research shows that yoga, meditation and other mindful practices help people cope with difficult and overwhelming feelings. You may find incorporating something like that in your daily routine very helpful,” Booth said.

Lastly, it’s OK to reach out for professional help.