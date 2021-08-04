Dublin City Schools 'strongly recommending' unvaccinated students, staff wear masks to start academic year

Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen said the district will keep an eye on data and will make changes if they see anything that causes concern.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Dublin City Schools announced they are "strongly recommending" unvaccinated students and staff wear masks indoors to start the school year.

Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen made the announcement in a YouTube video on Wednesday.

"We are asking parents of unvaccinated students to send their students to school with masks for the first several weeks. We will continue to monitor the data during that time," Dr. Marschhausen said.

Kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers will be reaching out to assist parents with their mask desires with their children.

Dr. Marschhausen said 80% of the district is vaccinated and 70% of high school students are vaccinated.

He said a mask mandate creates a significant disruption to the learning environment.

"By building trust, by being in a community that makes the right choices, we know we can come together and keep our students and our staff safe in school," Dr. Marschhausen said.

Students and staff will be required to wear masks on school buses, which is mandated by federal law.

Vaccinated students will not be subject to quarantine if they come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19. If a student is in close contact, they can show proof of vaccination and return to the classroom, sports and other activities as normal.

