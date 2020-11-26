Dr. Amy Acton stresses the need to be kind to one another

Ohio's former top doctor says now is the time for self-reflection and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The fallout from the surge in COVID-19 cases is a lot to take in.

Ohio's former top doctor says now is the time for self-reflection and more.

Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton now runs the Columbus Foundation's Kind Columbus initiative.

She said with the pandemic at its peak, it spotlights the need for everyone to consider how to help others.

"There are small things you can do," she said.

Acton said a phone call, text or even dropping off dinner for a first responder can help.

"I keep thinking if we can get to spring we all know how to live with this virus. The toughest time we're going to see is really going to hit here in the next few weeks—what can we be doing to help another get through?" she said.

Kind Columbus is dedicated to spreading the words and actions of kindness as a value in our region.

It is part of the work Dr. Acton was doing before being recruited to work for the state.

She’s also urging people to join the Big Give next Tuesday, when an anonymous donor will be matching all donations up to two and a half million dollars.