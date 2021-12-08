Doctors say higher risk of delta variant common among young people who are obese, unvaccinated

Doctors say, unlike other viruses where medications can stop a virus from ravaging the body, that's not the case for the delta variant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Doctors have a warning for young adults who are unvaccinated and obese. If they contract the delta variant of COVID-19, their risk of a severe case is much higher.

That’s according to Steven D. Burdette, MD, Chief of Infectious Disease, Wright State University

“The one consistency that we are seeing is obesity in many of our younger patients who are critically ill are overweight," Burdette said. "If you are young and healthy and even if you get bad covid and it affects your lungs and you go on a ventilator, your chances of coming off a ventilator, unfortunately, are not good,” he said.

Doctors say, unlike other viruses where medications can stop a virus from ravaging the body, that's not the case for the delta variant.

The issue is why they are warning young unvaccinated people to get the vaccine.

“With covid, I don't have anything that's magic that's going to guarantee that you are going to get better,” said Dr. Burdette.

Doctors say the Pfizer vaccine is 88% effective in fighting the delta variant which is down from 98% when it was first released.