Doctors encourage those who recover from COVID-19 to still get vaccine

Ohio’s Chief Medical Officer explains what people should expect if they want a vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans who choose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine could see some side effects from the shot, but the state’s chief medical officer says that’s a good thing.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Monday that feeling tired, sore or a headache after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine proves that your body’s immune system recognizes the shot.

He said it’s important understand the difference between a side effect and an adverse reaction which are not the same.

"There are no serious adverse effects associated with these vaccines, to the best of our understanding," said Chief Adviser to Operation Warp Speed, Moncef Slaoui.

He added the federal government is "confident that in the long term, these vaccines will remain very effective and very safe."

Dr. Vanderhoff said someone who gets the vaccine will get the same vaccine from the same company.

For example, if you get a vaccine from Pfizer the first time, your second shot will also be from Pfizer and not from another company.

He also said that even people who have had COVID-19 and recovered are encouraged to get vaccinated because it’s unclear how long someone’s immunity will last without the shot.

Dr. Vanderhoff said getting the vaccine builds a more robust immune system.