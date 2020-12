The weekly briefing will also feature a discussion on how COVID-19 is impacting cancer care.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Doctors at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center discussed their experience with the COVID-19 vaccine in the hospital's weekly briefing.

Health care workers at the hospital were the first in the state to receive the vaccine after a shipment arrived Monday morning.

The panel also talked about the impact COVID-19 is having on cancer care.