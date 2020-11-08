Doctor says school buses will be safe for kids if proper hygiene is followed

Gov. Mike DeWine invited doctors from across the state to talk about going back to school on Tuesday.

Governor Mike Dewine held his coronavirus update Tuesday with much of the focus on trying to calm parents' fears about sending their kids back to school in the Fall.

To help articulate his message that he believes schools are doing everything they can to ensure a safe school year, he brought with him three doctors from across Ohio to explain the risks to children spreading the disease to adults, and the risks of going back to the classroom and riding the school bus.

When asked if they had children, would they feel comfortable letting them ride the bus to and from school considering the social distancing limitations, Dr. Patty Manning from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital said yes.

"I understand that bus riding feels different, it feels more constrained, it feels like children are in very close contact which they are, but the good news children are facing forward if they are behaving, if they are wearing masks if they are not sick, if they practice good hygiene before and after getting on the bus I think children can ride the bus safely,” she said.

According to information gathered by the Ohio Department of Education, 325 public school districts in Ohio are planning to return to school full-time which equates to approximately 590,000 students.

A total of 55 districts representing approximately 398,000 public school students will begin the school year remotely.

Approximately 380,000 students in 154 public school districts will start the school year with a hybrid of online and in-person learning.

Ohio has left the decision to individual school districts on how to approach the new school year.