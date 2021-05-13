Do you follow Ohio's guidelines or the CDC's when it comes to masking?

The announcement from the CDC on Thursday is causing some confusion as some states still have mask mandates in place, including here in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or maintain social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings with the exception of public transportation, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

The CDC clearly stated vaccinated people must continue following any existing local and state guidelines and also the rules of individual businesses or workplaces.

Ohio's health orders are set to expire on June 2, including the mask requirement.

10TV reached out to the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday asking if the CDC's announcement impacts Ohio's timeline regarding masks. A spokesperson replied saying, "we are reviewing these new recommendations."

Gov. Mike DeWine briefly addressed the new CDC guidance during his news briefing Thursday.

"People have seen the power of these masks. There are going to be places where they certainly want to wear them," DeWine said. "If you are not vaccinated it's a very different ballgame than if you are in fact vaccinated."