Trying to avoid shutdown, DeWine stresses need for Ohioans to 'slow down'

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Monday morning that he will make an announcement on Tuesday as the state looks to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safe.

"We're looking for a way to allow people to work, to keep kids in school, to protect our elderly in nursing homes," DeWine said from the Huntington Jet Center in Huntington, West Virginia, near the border with Ohio.

DeWine did not provide specifics on what the announcement would be.

He made the visit to make a plea to people in southeast Ohio to wear masks and help stop the spread of the virus.

"We don't want the state to shut down. That has ramifications for mental health, it has ramifications for more drug addiction, overdoses; all these things go up when we shut the state down," he said. "So instead of shutting down, we have to slow down and we have to slow down in our individual lives and our decisions about what we are doing."

He said there has been a lot learned since April and while masks do not provide total immunity, it does dramatically change the odds of spreading the virus.

DeWine said he does not want to close businesses and wants people to be able to make a living.

Last week, a health order was signed requiring everyone 10 years old or older must wear a facial covering when in a retail store.