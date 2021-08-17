DeWine urges schools to require masks as COVID-19 cases remain high with delta variant

DeWine said the state is at the highest level of cases since February.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the goal of having children return to in-person learning without interruption this year is at-risk as the state is seeing a continued surge of COVID-19 cases.

"Today in Ohio, we are facing a perfect storm, just as our kids are back to school," he said. "The new delta variant is sweeping across our state taking aim at all those who are unvaccinated."

The governor said things have worsened since he last held a press conference on Aug. 6 as the spread of the delta variant has dramatically accelerated in the last 10 days.

DeWine said the state is at the highest level of cases since February. On Tuesday, there were more than 3,000 new cases reported.

"If we look at cases per week over the past month, they went from over 2,000 during the Fourth of July week to over 13,000 last week," DeWine said. "That's over a 500% increase in cases."

During his press conference, DeWine said he wanted to reiterate the Ohio Department of Health's recommendation that children be vaccinated or wear a mask while in a classroom.

While DeWine says they are past the time when the state can mandate to parents and schools what actions to take, they have a moral obligation to lay out the facts.

"I'm speaking directly to every parent, school official, and school board member in Ohio: The best way to make sure a child can stay in school is for that child to be vaccinated," he said. "If a child can't be vaccinated, the best way to ensure a good school year is for that child to wear a mask while in class."

DeWine said as parents and schools make decisions, it may be instructive to see how other states that have already started schools.

He cited some examples of school districts around the country that are dealing with a surge in cases:

Brevard Public Schools in Orlando: 470 cases among students and teachers with more than 1,000 in quarantine

Hillsborough County Public Schools in Tampa: As of Monday, nearly 5,600 students and 316 district employees were isolating after testing positive or in quarantine

School District of Pickens County in South Carolina: Switched to virtual learning after 168 cases between students and staff with 568 in quarantine

"Here in Ohio, we've had a great deal of experience with kids in masks last school year. We have no experience with kids in school without wearing a mask during a pandemic," he said. "With the delta variant producing so many cases today, it will be very difficult to keep it out of the classroom and it will be impossible once it's in the classroom to keep it from spreading unless the students wear masks or are vaccinated."

DeWine said the children in Ohio simply cannot afford another disruptive school year.