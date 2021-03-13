DeWine to visit Marysville COVID-19 vaccination site Saturday

The governor is visiting four sites on Saturday across the state.

Governor Mike DeWine plans to visit the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Union County Fairgrounds in Marysville on Saturday.

He is scheduled to visit the site at 3:15 p.m.

The stop will be the last of four locations the governor is visiting Saturday. The other sites are in Greenville, Findlay and Maumee.

DeWine has toured many vaccine sites across the state recently, including the Schottenstein Center at Ohio State on Tuesday.

This week, DeWine announced a state-sponsored vaccination site at St. John Arena at Ohio State opening on March 18.

More than two million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.