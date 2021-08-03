DeWine to mark March 9 as 'date of remembrance' for lives lost during pandemic

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the state has started planning for a memorial grove at one of Ohio's state parks to honor the lives lost in the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced he will be signing a proclamation to mark March 9 as a "date of remembrance" in Ohio for the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 9, 2020, the state reported its first case of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County.

DeWine said he will be issuing the proclamation on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary.

“We will be lowering the flags across the state of Ohio to honor the lives of all those who have been lost and to honor all those who have been part of this battle and who have worked so very, very hard to save lives.”

DeWine encouraged residents to reflect on the lives of fellow Ohioans that have been taken by the pandemic and how the circumstances have changed and challenged us.

Additionally, DeWine announced the state has started planning for a memorial grove at one of Ohio's state parks to honor the lives lost in the pandemic.