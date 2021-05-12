DeWine to deliver statewide address on coronavirus Wednesday evening

DeWine will be discussing where Ohio currently stands in the fight against the coronavirus.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be delivering a statewide address Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

According to his office, DeWine will be discussing where Ohio currently stands in the fight against the coronavirus and the progress of reaching the end of the pandemic.

In March, DeWine set a goal to remove all health orders in the state regarding the coronavirus.

When the state reaches 50 cases per 100,000 Ohioans in a two-week average, all orders would be lifted.

As of the state's last update on May 6, the state is averaging 140.2.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee is scheduled to vote Wednesday afternoon on the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The vote comes two days after the Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization for that age group.