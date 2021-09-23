DeWine to announce new COVID-19 vaccine incentives Thursday

Gov. DeWine has not provided specifics on the incentives yet.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said he will announce a new round of incentives on Thursday for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’ll be announcing some incentives directly aimed at the problem we’ve been looking at this week and talking about this week -- and that is the number of young people who are not vaccinated,” Gov. DeWine told reporters in a visit to Rocky River in northeast Ohio on Wednesday.

DeWine said he hopes the incentives will get people a little more excited about getting a vaccine, noting the eagerness around Vax-a-Million earlier this year.

"We saw our numbers of vaccinations go up rather dramatically. We would like to do something, and we hope that what we’re going to announce will drive this up among the more younger people," DeWine said.

Vax-a-Million was a lottery-style incentive that gave away five $1 million prizes and five four-year scholarships.

On Tuesday, DeWine said Ohio's hospitalizations in those under 50 years old have reached record-high levels.

In January of this year, people under the age of 50 made up just 16% of hospitalizations. That percentage has doubled as of July, DeWine said.

“The bottom line is that we’re seeing our highest numbers ever of hospitalizations among those under the age of 50,” said DeWine, adding the underlying factor in younger people being admitted to the hospital is lack of vaccination against the virus.

State employees who received a COVID-19 vaccine were able to earn $100 while their spouses can get $25, as part of a vaccine incentive program that started in August.