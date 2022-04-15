DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19, experiencing mild symptoms

According to a statement from the governor's office, DeWine is experiencing mild symptoms.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday that he was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to a statement released by his office, DeWine has been experiencing a running nose, a headache, body aches and sore throat, which are described as mild symptoms.

DeWine received a monoclonal antibody treatment Friday afternoon. The governor is now in quarantine to follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 diagnosis protocol, according to the statement.

First Lady Fran DeWine is not experiencing any symptoms and has tested negative.

Both the governor and first lady are fully vaccinated and have received their booster shots.

In August 2020, DeWine tested positive for the virus, but tested negative hours later before he was expected to meet with President Donald Trump.