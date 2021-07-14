DeWine signs bill banning Ohio public schools, universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccines

The schools and universities are also not allowed to discriminate who has not received a vaccine, according to the amended bill.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine has signed an amendment to House Bill 244, which prohibits public schools and universities from requiring a vaccine that hasn’t been fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

This will include the current coronavirus vaccines that only have emergency use authorization from the FDA and have not been fully approved.

The schools and universities are also not allowed to discriminate against people who have not received a vaccine. According to the bill, this includes requiring an unvaccinated person to participate or not participate in certain activities that differ from those who are vaccinated.

The Ohio Department of Health can still require individuals to quarantine or isolate for up to 48 hours from arrival if coming back to Ohio from another country.

If a person is required to quarantine and isolate due to a disease, the department would have to provide transportation, housing, food and any necessary medical examination.

The signing comes a day after DeWine announced there will be a second coronavirus vaccine incentive program to help boost the state's vaccination rate.