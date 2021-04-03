'This is our path back': DeWine sets COVID-19 case threshold to drop all health orders

When Ohio cases drop to 50 per 100,000 people for two weeks, DeWine said all health orders will come off.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine laid out a path to lift all health restrictions in place due to COVID-19 during his statewide address Thursday.

When Ohio cases drop to 50 per 100,000 people for two weeks, DeWine said all health orders will come off.

DeWine said the path back to normal can be achieved if everyone continues to wear masks in public and if people choose to get vaccinated.

"While no one will be forced to take the vaccine, the more of us who are vaccinated, the more complete our victory, and the more confidently we can put this behind us," DeWine said in his address.

According to state health officials, over 1.8 million Ohioans have currently been vaccinated.