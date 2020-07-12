DeWine says Ohio to see big increase COVID-19 cases Tuesday as backlog is cleared

DeWine says there is a backlog of nearly 12,600 positive antigen tests.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. DeWine announced on Monday the Ohio Department of Health will clear a backlog of nearly 12,600 positive antigen tests, which will result in a one-day spike in reported cases on Dec. 8.

DeWine said this is due to Ohio changing how the state counts positive tests to align with the CDC's current definition.

In August, the CDC changed their case definition to allow antigen tests to be included in case counts without additional verification.

Despite the CDC's change, DeWine said Ohio continued to manually verify those exposures and symptoms before counting the tests as positives.

DeWine said he was told three weeks ago that ODH can no longer keep up with manual verification for antigen tests due to how widespread the virus is in the state.

Starting Dec. 8, Ohio will align with CDC's case definition and count positive antigen without additional verification.

The updated definition will date back to Nov. 1.