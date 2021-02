There have been more than 14,000 Ohioans who died from COVID-19.

Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and state flags to be lowered in honor of the 500,000 Americans who died from COVID-19.

DeWine's order calls for flags to be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio until sunset on Feb. 26.