DeWine says Ohioans must get back to basics as community spread fuels virus to new highs

Gov. Mike DeWine is once again pleading with Ohioans to get back to the basics as Ohio is reaching new highs with the coronavirus.

"Sadly, the red tide of the virus continues to spread throughout Ohio into every corner of this state. There's no escaping it," he said.

As of Tuesday, 82 counties are classified as high incidence spread counties. DeWine said incidence shows you how quickly the virus is transmitting in our communities.

"Every Ohioan needs to have an understanding of exactly what is going on in their own community. They need to understand what the data is, what's happened in the last two weeks with cases, hospitalizations, etc," he said.

DeWine said people need to understand the extent of the spread in their community and that is why the state continues to hold press conferences and post information online daily.

On Tuesday, DeWine said all areas of the state are seeing increases in patients being treated in hospitals, in intensive care units and on ventilators, adding hospitalized COVID-positive patients are at an all-time high.

"We have seen peaks in the hospitalization before, once in the spring and again this summer. The current increase in utilization is noticeably sharper, steeper than the increase we saw during the summer peak," DeWine said. "Based on the trajectory of other early indicators, we've likely not yet reached the top. We have no indications we've plateaued out at all."

DeWine said these increases are being driven by community spread which endangers our schools, our nursing homes, and our hospitals.

To help prevent further spread, the governor said we must continue to wear a mask in public, keep our distance and wash our hands.

DeWine advised Ohioans in those 82 high incidence counties to reconsider hosting or attending gatherings of any size, cancel events like Halloween parties and staying home if someone is not well.

With community spread driving the current numbers, DeWine asked for county leaders to come together and figure out where they are in this battle. He added he will be starting meetings with counties to discuss how they can work together to beat the virus.

"Our goal will be to bring people together to learn what we can do to help the community, and for the community to chart a course to safely get them through this winter," DeWine said.

When asked if there is a possibility of more shutdowns, DeWine said that is something he doesn't want to do.