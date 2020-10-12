DeWine, Ohio Department of Health issues 'Stay Safe Ohio Protocol'

DeWine said he is asking everyone to follow the protocols to help get Ohio through the next 21 days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health issued a set of statewide protocols for people in the state to follow to slow the spread of COVID-19.

DeWine said he asked for help and guidance from 12 doctors and health experts from across Ohio to help develop the protocols.

"These are steps that are sensible steps that we can all follow and will allow us to still live our lives. This is about living with this virus, but living with it in a safe way," DeWine said during his Thursday afternoon COVID-19 briefing.

The "Stay Safe Ohio Protocols" are:

Stay at home

Wear your mask

Keep interactions short and stay apart

Wash your hands

Work from home

Celebrate safe, celebrate small

Don't eat or drink with anyone outside of your household

Limit travel

Keep weddings and funerals safe

Enjoy safe holiday activities

DeWine said he is asking everyone to follow the protocols to help Ohio get through the next 21 days.

Today we issued a new #StaySafeOhio Protocol. These are the steps that we're asking everyone to take to help Ohio get through this critical time as best we can. pic.twitter.com/cbhndZrMid — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 10, 2020