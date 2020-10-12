DeWine, Ohio Department of Health issues 'Stay Safe Ohio Protocol'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health issued a set of statewide protocols for people in the state to follow to slow the spread of COVID-19.
DeWine said he asked for help and guidance from 12 doctors and health experts from across Ohio to help develop the protocols.
"These are steps that are sensible steps that we can all follow and will allow us to still live our lives. This is about living with this virus, but living with it in a safe way," DeWine said during his Thursday afternoon COVID-19 briefing.
The "Stay Safe Ohio Protocols" are:
- Stay at home
- Wear your mask
- Keep interactions short and stay apart
- Wash your hands
- Work from home
- Celebrate safe, celebrate small
- Don't eat or drink with anyone outside of your household
- Limit travel
- Keep weddings and funerals safe
- Enjoy safe holiday activities
DeWine said he is asking everyone to follow the protocols to help Ohio get through the next 21 days.
The protocols come as DeWine extended the statewide curfew until Jan. 2, 2021.